Learn About Jamaica Plain’s First Women Voters from Mary Eliza Project on Nov. 16

Come learn about some of the many Jamaica Plain women who registered to vote shortly after the 19th Amendment passed in 1919 in a special event hosted by the Jamaica Plain Historical Society on Nov. 16.



At the event members of the Mary Eliza Project will talk about their research to transform Boston’s 1920 Women’s Voter Registers into a searchable dataset.

The Mary Eliza Project free database includes more than 50,000 women who registered to vote in Boston in the months after women gained the right to vote.

This event is on Sun., Nov. 16 at 2 pm, and will be held at Northeast Arts (4 Hyde Park Ave.). Northeast Arts occupy the hall on the second floor of the Minton Building, the actual location where women in Ward 22 registered to vote in 1920. (Please note that there is not an elevator and the stairs are quite steep. Also, the dance studio floor is precious so no street shoes are allowed on it. Booties will be available.)

This is a free hybrid event and open to the public or via Zoom (please register with this link).