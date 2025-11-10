New Mozart Park Bust Celebrates Founding Father of Dominican Republic

An impressive sculpture of the 19th Century politician and Dominican Republic founding father Juan Pablo Duarte was unveiled on Saturday at Mozart Park.



FUNDOARCU, a nonprofit that highlights the values of Dominican heritage, led the charge that took several years, to bring a sculpture of Duarte to Jamaica Plain’s Mozart Park. The sculpture was sculpted by Robert Shure and the pedestal design was created by architect Lauren Santana.

Mayor Michelle Wu joined FUNDOARCU for the unveiling ceremony.

Duarte was a Dominican military leader, writer, activist and politician who is regarded as the foremost Founding Father of Dominican Republic and is referred to as the Father of the Nation. Duarte, along with other military leaders, organized and promoted La Trinitaria, a secret society that led to the Dominican revolt and independence from Haitian rule in 1844, which began the start of the Dominican War of Independence.