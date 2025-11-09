SNAP Funds Made Available by State, Local Resources, Bizs and Schools Helping

SNAP households who missed payment last week now have full SNAP immediately available on their EBT cards.



Massachusetts was one of several states to release full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to provide assistance to low-income individuals. That was on Friday after a court ruling, which was then followed up by a SCOTUS ruling to put the lower court’s ruling on hold.

The following states issued full SNAP benefits: California, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Colorado, Wisconsin, and Alaska.

After the Supreme Court ruling temporarily paused the order on Friday night, the US Department of Agriculture instructed states to “undo” any steps taken to issue the full benefits.

But locally our Massachusetts and Boston governments, as well as organizations and individuals in Jamaica Plain, are trying to provide assistance to those in need. One in eight people in the country receive SNAP benefits.

School organizations like the Curley School Family Association are raising money for a grocery gift card fund. More than $5,600 was raised as of the weekend to support families facing food insecurity through the CSFA. Contributions are welcome by donating via Venmo (add Gift Cards in text) or at the Curley Family Association website.

The BTU School is holding a food drive for families in need. Non-persishable food can be dropped off at the school’s main office (25 Walk Hill St.) from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Thursday through Nov. 13.