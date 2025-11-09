 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Photo: Beautiful New Mural with Arms Outstretched at Brewery

By David Ertischek on November 9, 2025
Jamaica Plain has a fantastic array of murals throughout the neighborhood, and artists Chepe Leña and Cedric Douglas recently finished a new one at the Brewery Complex.

“The portrait depicts a child whose gaze reaches towards fresh horizons — symbolizing growth, prosperity, and becoming. Beyond that, the interpretation is intentionally open, inviting members of the community to reflect on what the image means to them,” said a Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation representative.
The mural located at 187 Boylston St., is the beginning of a new multi-year project to bring modern art to the JPNDC Brewery Small Business Complex.
The mural’s design was guided by a committee of community residents, local business representatives, and Ivey Bueno of Ivey Bueno Art Advisory.
Photo by jakebelcher.smugmug.com via JPNDC
