Photo: Beautiful New Mural with Arms Outstretched at Brewery

“The portrait depicts a child whose gaze reaches towards fresh horizons — symbolizing growth, prosperity, and becoming. Beyond that, the interpretation is intentionally open, inviting members of the community to reflect on what the image means to them,” said a Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation representative.

The mural located at 187 Boylston St., is the beginning of a new multi-year project to bring modern art to the JPNDC Brewery Small Business Complex.

The mural’s design was guided by a committee of community residents, local business representatives, and Ivey Bueno of Ivey Bueno Art Advisory.

Jamaica Plain has a fantastic array of murals throughout the neighborhood, and artists Chepe Leña and Cedric Douglas recently finished a new one at the Brewery Complex.