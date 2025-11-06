Stonybrook Metal Arts School is Closing: Last Chance to Take a Class

After 15-plus years in Jamaica Plain, the Stonybrook Metal Arts & Sculpture School is closing, and now is your last chance to take a class there to learn about welding, sculpturing, and making jewelry.



And while the school is closing and not offering classes anymore, the art studio spaces will stay open for now and several are available for rent. Please call 617-522-3331 or email info@stonybrookmass.org for more info.

Stonybrook Metal Arts is hosting its last ever open house on Nov. 30 (2-6 pm) that will include metal demos, art and jewelry for sale, and more. See flyer below.