Nov. 6: Free Vaccine Clinic in Jamaica Plain

The city is offering free vaccine clinics throughout the city, and today (Nov. 6), free vaccines for flu, COVID and routine childhood vaccines will be available at the Tree of Life (295 Centre St.) from 3-8 pm.



The following info is from the city:

No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome. Optional pre-registration is available at select locations to ensure a smoother check-in process. Staff will ask for your insurance and identification card, but insurance and identification are not required. If you have a health insurance card, please bring it with you.

If you are bringing your child for routine childhood vaccines, please bring your child’s vaccination records if you have them. The clinics that offer routine childhood vaccines will have DTaP, Tdap, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal, varicella, polio, and MMR that protects against measles, mumps and rubella viral illnesses.

Residents are encouraged to contact their health care provider or visit a local pharmacy to find an accessible vaccine clinic. Contact the Mayor’s Health Line for free, confidential, multilingual health information and referral services at 617-534-5050. The Mayor’s Health Line helps all residents regardless of immigration status.