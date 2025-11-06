No Surprises Here: Wu, Weber, and 4 Incumbents All Win

There was no way that Mayor Michelle Wu was going to lose Tuesday’s election – because she didn’t have an opponent. There also weren’t any surprises in the at-large city council race, as all four incumbents netted the four positions to return to City Hall.



In total, Wu received 93% of ballots cast for mayor, and her biggest opponent was “Write-In” who received 5,696 votes (6.77%).

In the District 6 race, incumbent Ben Weber easily won a second term, receiving 86% of votes cast (12,935), and Steven Berry received 1,871 votes (12.48%). That “Write-In” candidate, amazingly received 180 votes (1.20%) in the District 6 race.

In the At-Large City Council race, the four incumbents punched their tickets without any question. City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune received the most votes, followed by Julia Mejia, Erin Murphy, and Henry Santana. Former city councilor Frank Baker placed fifth. Below are the unofficial results from the city.