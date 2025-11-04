Footlight Club’s ‘Matilda’ is Fun for Whole Family

If your family is looking for some fun entertainment, then check out the Footlight Club’s Matilda the next two weekends.



Matilda tells the story of a little girl at a boarding school with astonishing wit, intelligence and

psychokinetic powers. She is loved by her teacher, but treated cruelly by her parents and her head mistress. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school’s saving grace.

The musical is adapted from Roald Dahl’s children’s book, and it maintained Dahl’s classic dark humor, clever wordplay and rebellious spirit — and added some great songs and energy.

In the Footlight’s production, Clara Curtis is Matilda Wormwood, and the adults are Shayna Plotnik as Miss Honey, Adam Sell as Miss Agatha, David Brown and Katie Kobold as her parents,

and Gabrielle Holme-Miller as Mrs. Phelps. Her schoolmates are performed by Herman Xu (Bruce), Emilia Carapezza (Lavender), Jonathan Drapinski (Rudolfo), Esme Martinez (Eric), Rowan Mitchell (Tommy), Ekaksha Joga (Nigel), Ava Gerrie (Hortensia), Jaclyn Burns (Alice) and Avyakta Rohit (Amanda).

Ensemble players are Maria Barrett, Alexander Quilty, Mia Kania, Nikki Shah, Olivia Troyer, Ryder Nguyen, Ruby Price, Phillip Matos, Miriam Abbet, and Rosalie Shapiro.

The Footlight show is directed by Emma Neary, with musical direction by Steven Bergman, choreography by Bradford Robinson, and produced by Julie Joyce and Elizabeth Bean.

Performances are Nov. 7-9 and 14-15, Friday and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, with a sensory friendly performance on Nov. 8 at 2 pm, which is designed to be a more relaxed show to allow for movement and noise.

Tickets $28 adult $25 senior/student and can be purchased at footlight.org or at the box office, the night of the show.