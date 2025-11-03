Election Day Nov. 4: Q&As with At-Large City Council Candidates

Eight candidates are squaring off against each other to claim four at-large Boston City Council seats on Election Day on Tuesday. Who are you going to vote for?



One thing for sure is that Mayor Michelle Wu is going to win because Josh Kraft dropped out of the race after placing a very distant second in September’s election.

Not sure where to vote? Find where you vote on the state’s website. The polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm.

Not sure who to vote for yet? Jamaica Plain News did Q&As with seven of eight of the candidates, including the four incumbents (Henry Santana, Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia, and Erin Murphy). (Former District City Councilor Frank Baker didn’t return answers)

Q&A: As Public Safety Chair, Santana Touts Investing in Community-Based Solutions to Address Problems

Q&A: Onuoha Says Incentivize Builders, Use Vacant Lots, Utilize Zoning to Provide More Affordable Housing

Q&A: Council President Louijeune on ABCs of Affordability, Beekeeping, Community-Building, and More

Q&A: Mejia’s Wants to Create Affordable Housing Thru Land Trusts, Co-op Housing, and Tenant-to-Owner Models

Q&A: Murphy’s BPS Teaching Experience, Helps Inform Her as City Councilor

Q&A: Mathelier’s a Marine, Cafe Owner, Supports Rent Stabilization, and Running for City Council

Another race that’s probably not going to be too close is the District 6 City Council race between incumbent Ben Weber, who’s finishing up his first term, and Steven Berry. Weber answered questions from Jamaica Plain News, while Berry did not provide answers for the Q&A.

Q&A: Weber on Helping Evictees, Commercial Vacancy Tax, and Extending Green Line to Canary Square