Drawdown Brewing Company’s Liz Nicol Named ‘Brewer of the Year’

Drawdown Brewing Company’s owner and head brewer Liz Nicol was named US “Brewer of the Year” by VinePair.

VinePair is a drinks publication about drinks culture and trends and topics in wine, beer and spirits.

Nicol received the Brewer of the Year designation as part of VinePair’s Next Wave Awards. Nicol accepted the award at the Next Wave Awards gala on Oct. 23 in New York City.

Drawdown Brewing Company opened on Washington Street in the Egleston Square neighborhood about two years ago, and quickly became known as a spot to watch women’s sports, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race. Nicol said when opening the business she wanted “to create a welcoming space to include people in the beer experience who aren’t normally invited or included.”

“Drawdown is a welcoming space for all. We’re excited to be an award-winning brewery that has a reputation for celebrating diversity, uniquely independent businesses and a thriving socially-minded community,” said Nicol.

“The VinePair team brainstorms all year long for our Next Wave Awards nominees and winners, curating the list internally and with the support of our closest contributors and industry network,” said Joanna Sciarrino, Editor in Chief for VinePair. “Our mission is to spotlight the individuals and brands doing things differently, with the overall goal of making the industry better. At Drawdown Brewing Company, Liz Nicol is creating a space where beer quality, inclusivity, and entertainment all share equal importance, and where building a community for everyone is a priority at a time when beer needs community most. We’re delighted to bestow this much-deserved award upon her.”