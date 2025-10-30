Trick-or-Treating, Great Pumpkin Smash, and Day of the Dead Celebration

If you’re new to the Jamaica Plain neighborhood and you’re not sure where to take the kiddos to trick-or-treat — the answer is Centre Street businesses. And if you’re looking to smash your pumpkin(s) or celebrate the Day of the Dead, you’ll want to keep reading.



On Halloween, businesses from about 605 Centre Street to about 60 South Street participate in the festivities from 3:30 to 6:30 pm, or whenever they run out of goodies. That means from about the Papercuts Bookshop to The Joint restaurant. If Centre and South feel too crowded or overwhelming, many neighbors hand out goodies from their doorsteps.

The following day is the Great Pumpkin Smash at English High School’s parking lot. You can compost your Halloween pumpkins at this family-fun event, by smashing them with a bat! This event is sponsored through a city partnership with Mothers Out Front Boston, South Street Youth Center, English High School, and Garbage to Garden. The event is from 10 am to 1 pm, and the orgs will also keep track of how many pounds of pumpkins they divert from the trash (or smashed on the sidewalk) and into sustainable compost.

You need to remove any candles, wax, and glitter from pumpkins. Pumpkins with paint or permanent market will not be accepted to be composted.

Also, on Nov. 2, there will be a Day of the Dead celebration at Spontaneous Celebrations (45 Danforth St.) at 6 pm. There will be a mariachi band, Mexican food, and more.