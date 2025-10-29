Donate to Emerald Necklace Conservancy Winter Clothing Drive at City Feeds, and Curley House

Last updated on October 28, 2025
There are three Jamaica Plain locations that you drop off donations for the Emerald Necklace Conservancy winter clothing drive.
The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is collecting cold-weather gear for Action for Boston Community Development, a non-profit that supports more than 100,000 low-income Greater Boston residents each year.
Please donate a new or lightly-used winter clothing for all ages. Donations are accepted now until November 20, 2025 at the following Jamaica Plain locations:
James Michael Curley House (350 Jamaicaway): Monday–Friday 10 am – 4 pm
City Feed & Supply (66 Boylston St.): Monday–Saturday 7 am – 8 pm; Sunday 8 am – 8 pm
City Feed & Supply (672 Centre St.): Monday – Saturday 7 am – 8 pm; Sunday 8 am – 8 pm
Items to donate include:
- Coats/Jackets
- Sweaters
- Boots
- Hats
- Mittens/Gloves
- Scarves
- Blankets
- Snowpants/Snow Bibs
- Warm socks