 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Donate to Emerald Necklace Conservancy Winter Clothing Drive at City Feeds, and Curley House

By David Ertischek on October 29, 2025

Last updated on October 28, 2025

There are three Jamaica Plain locations that you drop off donations for the Emerald Necklace Conservancy winter clothing drive.

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is collecting cold-weather gear for Action for Boston Community Development, a non-profit that supports more than 100,000 low-income Greater Boston residents each year.

Please donate a new or lightly-used winter clothing for all ages. Donations are accepted now until November 20, 2025 at the following Jamaica Plain locations:

James Michael Curley House (350 Jamaicaway): Monday–Friday 10 am – 4 pm

City Feed & Supply (66 Boylston St.): Monday–Saturday 7 am – 8 pm; Sunday 8 am – 8 pm

City Feed & Supply (672 Centre St.): Monday – Saturday 7 am – 8 pm; Sunday 8 am – 8 pm

Items to donate include:

  • Coats/Jackets
  • Sweaters
  • Boots
  • Hats
  • Mittens/Gloves
  • Scarves
  • Blankets
  • Snowpants/Snow Bibs
  • Warm socks
Post Views: 3

Published in Neighborhood Life and Nonprofit

More from Neighborhood LifeMore posts in Neighborhood Life »
More from NonprofitMore posts in Nonprofit »
View Previous Post
Due to the federal government shutdown about 42 million Americans…
Cresta Posts Box by CP