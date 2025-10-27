Open Streets Jamaica Plain is Nov. 2

One of the neighborhoods newest annual events is quickly becoming one of the neighborhood’s favorite event — Open Streets Jamaica Plain.



This year’s Open Streets in Jamaica Plain is on Nov. 2 and expect live music, food trucks, lots of kid activities, deals on items from local businesses and more.

Centre Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Lamartine Street to South South Street between the hours of 9 am to 4 pm. Also, starting at 6 am, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Centre Street from Lamartine Street to South Street.