Pups on Parade for JP’s Annual Halloween Celebration

Dogs dressed as everything from bumblebees to hot dogs to Disney characters strutted their way down Centre Street for the 21st Annual Jamaica Plain Dog Parade, Costume & Fashion Show on Saturday.



Accompanied by lively brass music from JP’s Honk Band, the dogs strolled along the route, occasionally stopping to receive pets from the crowd of spectators lining the streets, smiling and taking photos of the stylish pups in their Halloween digs.

The procession ended at the Loring Greenough House, and after an introduction from event organizer/emcee/Blue Frog Bakery owner Brad Brown, the dogs and their families lined up to walk the red carpet showing off their costumes to the onlooking crowd.

For Brown, the red carpet walk is his favorite part of the event, which he’s seen evolve through the years.

“When we started…bumblebee ears on your dog was a costume,” said Brown. “Now, it has morphed into families dressed up all together. It seems to get better and better every year.”

This year more than 70 dogs modeled their Halloween fashions, and after each dog strutted their stuff, the judges conferred to select the top three costumes.

In third place came two pups and their owners dressed as hot dogs and ketchup and mustard, respectively. Tucker the dog and the Henderson family took home second place for their chicken and waffles costume. And in first place came Winnie for her “Paws” costume, a canine homage to Jaws, complete with a homemade boat/wagon.

The winning pets received dog treat trophies made by the Bluefrog Frog Bakery.

While only three pets took home awards, there were many other woof-tastic memorable ensembles.

Marny Mitchell and Tad Mitterick and their dogs Leroy and Davey Jones, dressed as characters from the children’s book Make Way For Ducklings.

“We’ve been doing this parade for the last few years, and we always try to find a family costume that all fits together…” said Mitterick. “It’s very Boston, and we’re very Boston, so we thought this would be a good one.”

There were lots of homemade costumes, including Micaela Nee and Davis Kraft, who along with their dog Lucy, dressed as Cloudy with a Chance of Vegan Meatballs, complete with spaghetti made of yarn, pom-poms for meatballs, and hand drawn logos from vegan food companies.

Another homemade look came from Ashley Wong and Shaun Antonio, who dressed their pups up as Reading Rainbow, the TV show they both grew up watching. Attached to the pup’s stroller were cover images of banned books and a QR code to donate to the PBS Foundation.

In addition to giving locals a chance to show off their creativity, the event provided a place for dogs like Kendyl Henderson’s pet Gilly to come together and make new friends.

“It’s fun to see everybody get so excited and happy and giggly. It’s just like a pure thing in dark days,” said Henderson.

This year, the parade raised money for Shultz’s Guest House, a dog rescue in Dedham that provides pets with shelter and medical care while helping them find homes.