Man Shot Dead on St. Rose Street

Boston Police are investigating the shooting death of a man on St. Rose Street on Oct. 22.



Police responded to a radio call for shots fired around the area of 15 St. Rose Street. Upon arrival, police found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The BPD is investigating the murder and anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be called to 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).