Jamaica Plain Band Competing at International Blues Challenge in Memphis

Bees Deluxe, the Jamaica Plain-based acid blues band, is headed to Memphis to compete in the International Blues Challenge in January 2026.



Bees Deluxe punched its ticket by winning the Granite State Blues Challenge in New Hampshire, a yearly battle of New England’s best blues bands, and thus are headed to Tennessee.

Bees Deluxe impressed the judges winning with high scores for Originality, Musicality, Stage Presence, Vocals and Blues Content. The members of the band include Carol Band on keyboards, harmonica & vocals, Paul Giovine drums, Paul Sankowski bass guitar & vocals and Conrad Warre guitar & vocals.

On Dec. 12, the Taffeta Music Hall in Lowell is hosting a fundraising concert, co-sponsored by The Boston Blues Society and The Granite State Blues Society, for Bees Deluxe, 21 Grams More and Frankie Maneiro – two other Blues Challenge winners – to help the musicians reach Memphis in January.