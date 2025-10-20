 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Learn Pumpkin Carving Techniques at Free Eliot School Event on Oct. 25

By David Ertischek on October 20, 2025

Learn Halloween painting and carving techniques from an Eliot School comics instructor for free on Oct. 25.

The Eliot School is hosting a free community day with comics instructor Deanna Soukiasian in the Eliot Schoolyard. Soukiasian will help you turn your pumpkin into a full-fledged character (including its own backstory?!).

Participants of all ages are welcome to drop by anytime from 10 am to 1 pm, but chairs are limited on a first-come, first-served business, so if they’re all busy, just wait some time and a seat will open up. Also, as it is the season — costumes are encouraged.

You’re welcome to bring your own pumpkin or reserve one through the Eliot School for $10 (although they may all be taken by this point).

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Eliot School.

 

 

