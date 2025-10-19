Jamaica Plain Lights Up the Pond at Annual Lantern Parade

As the sun set, the glow of hundreds of handmade lanterns illuminated the crowd gathered around Jamaica Pond this weekend at the annual two-day Lantern Parade.



The two-day tradition includes the sweet smell of apple cider and homemade empanadas, and for Spontaneous Celebrations’ co-founder Zafiro Patiño, it’s also a way to “welcome the night.”

“The way that we welcome the night is walking around the Jamaica Pond with a light in our hand,” said Patiño. “We are bringing a wish…for a good winter.”

The Lantern Parade gathered attendees of all ages, from children eager to sport their Halloween costumes a little early, to adults with elaborate lanterns in the shape of intricate flowers.

“Spontaneous Celebrations has been holding this event for 43 years now,” said Lantern Parade Coordinator Jess Gard. “Everybody has warm childhood memories of it, and it’s just a beautiful fall tradition.”

This year, the parade honored the legacy of artist Roxana Bentes, who passed away earlier this year. In recognition of her work with Spontaneous Celebrations, the organizers projected photos of Bentes throughout the festival.

Bentes’ memory was not the only one honored at the event. For Debka Colson, she attended the parade for her friend, Barbara Rhodes, the late beloved Jamaica Plain Branch Library’s children’s librarian.

Rhodes loved to do art projects with the kids at the library, said Colson, and loved the lantern festival.

“Barbara was inspired by seeing all of those beautiful lanterns to come home and make lanterns in a new way, using balloons and tissue paper..which is something we did a lot with her, because she loved crafting,” said Colson while carrying the lantern she made with Rhodes.

While the parades took place on Saturday and Sunday, the preparations began early. Spontaneous Celebrations held four lantern-making workshops leading up to the event, and many children made lanterns at school.

For those unable to make or bring their own lanterns, there were several colorful lights available for purchase, made of old soda bottles and covered in colorful paper in a variety of designs: from stars to hearts to dolphins, and even a few with the logo from the animated series One Piece.

The parades also featured live music from a three-piece band of a guitarist, trumpet player and a drummer who kept the energy high with upbeat songs, including a funky version of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” as well as a Peruvian dance troupe, and others.

Gard shared that she hopes attendees take away “a sense of community and a sense of pride in how much creativity and community and warmth and friendship and inclusivity we have here in this neighborhood.”

She encouraged anyone interested in Spontaneous Celebrations to get involved and reach out to them on their website.