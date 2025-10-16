Is Your Dog’s Costume Ready for JP’s Dog Parade, Costume & Fashion Show?

‘Tis the season to come up with a cool costume for your dog and hope your furry friend is willing to keep it on for more than 5 minutes. And if you’re dog happily wears its costume, then you’ll want to enter it in the 21st Annual Jamaica Plain Dog Parade, Costume & Fashion Show on Oct. 25.
The parade starts at First Baptist Church and head down Centre Street with music from JP Honk and a police escort (maybe some dogs dressed up as police, too). The parade ends at the Loring Greenough House, where participating dogs will walk a red carpet with judging by emcee/Blue Frog Bakery owner Brad Brown, and prizes awarded for the best costume.
The entry fee is $10 and all proceeds benefit Shultz’s Guest House. You must register IN PERSON at First Baptist Church. Here’s the schedule:
12 pm – Registration at First Baptist Church.
1 pm – Parade starts
1:30 pm – Fashion Show at Loring Greenough House