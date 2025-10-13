Keep Your Dogs Off The Murphy Playground Field

The Boston Parks and Rec Department has received numerous emails about people breaking into the Murphy Playground field construction site to let their dogs run on the newly-sodded field. Aside the fact that the field is not open to the public, so no one should be on the field at all — dogs are not allowed on any Boston Parks playing fields, and that includes the Murphy Playground’s field.



This may be confusing because dogs have been seemingly allowed on the Murphy Playground field for decades. But with the field being refurbished, the Parks and Rec Department has posted no dogs allowed signs around the site.

Dog urine damages grass and digging creates holes that can cause injuries to players.

But you can still enjoy the newly repaired bleachers that are nicely painted teal and lavender, and the murals on the perimeter site walls has also been repaired.

Parks and Rec expect the full park to remain closed until spring 2026 so the plantings can be fully established. This also means that the hill between the bleachers and the playground will be closed for sledding this winter.