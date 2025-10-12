The Rainbow Nook Offers Fiber Arts Materials, Classes, and Sewing

There’s a little storefront on Green Street that offers a lot. The Rainbow Nook is Jamaica Plain’s only fiber arts store selling materials including yarn, thread, fabrics, offering classes for adults and the kiddos, and more.



“I’ve always been a crafty person and I’ve done a lot of art markets, and it’s been a dream to have a space like this,” said owner Rain Meltzer, who opened the store in June at 7 Green St. Her sweet dog Pepper is usually there, too (but not sewing).

The store offers classes and workshops for kids and adults. Adults can learn and work on sewing, knitting, crochet, and embroidery classes. There are craft and knitting classes for kids that are an hour to 1.5 hours long on Thursday evenings and Sundays.

The store also offers plush repairs for stuffies who need to be sewed up.

Meltzer also offers hemming and mending, and tailoring depending upon the complexity needed.

The store is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, and on good weather days you know the store is open because there’s a little free fabric library outside of the store with all types of fabric for anyone to take.

The store is offering Haunted Crafts Nights on Fridays from 5-6:15 throughout October, which you can sign up at the store’s website therainbownook.com.