Vote for Your Favorite Icons of Franklin Park Poster Competition

The Icons of Franklin Park Poster Competition has been whittled down to 10 finalists, and voting is open to choose the one series that best captures the spirit of Franklin Park.



All votes are anonymous, and you can only vote once. The voting deadline is Oct. 20 at 11:59 pm. You can vote by clicking here.

The poster series receiving the most votes will be recognized as the People’s Choice Winner, receive a $2,000 cash prize, and be featured online and exhibited at Boston City Hall. Additional prizes will be awarded for two other categories: Jury Selection and Emerging Artist.

Here are the 10 finalists: