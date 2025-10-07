Donate Wool Items and/or Help Sew Mittens with Eliot School for People in Need

The Eliot School is collecting wool items to make into 350 mittens to celebrate its 350th anniversary as part of its Sew Many Mittens project.



The Eliot School is also looking for volunteers to sew the mittens at a January event that will be donated to the nonprofit Friends of Boston’s Homeless. The January event will consist of three-hour volunteer shifts from 9 am to 9 pm at the Eliot School. And no sewing experience is necessary as Eliot School instructors will guide volunteers through the process. Plus, there will also be music, warm drinks (if it’s cold out), snacks and lots of camaraderie.

Donated items must be 100% wool and can be gently used or new clothing or blankets (holes are fine). You can drop-off Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm at the Eliot School (24 Eliot St.) or the Eliot School Annex (253 Amory St.). Donations must be made by Dec. 5.

To learn more and register to volunteer can be accessed on the Eliot School’s website.