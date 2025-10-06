 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woof! City Meeting About Putting a Dog Park in Franklin Park on Oct. 8

By David Ertischek on October 6, 2025

A dog park inside Franklin Park is a long-desired amenity by many dog owners (and non-owners) and the city is leading a discussion about location a dog park in the park on Oct. 8.

Feedback during the Franklin Park Action Plain informed the city that people want a dog park. The city is leading several meetings for a Franklin Park Dog Study. As part of the study, the city wants people to take a survey to further inform them about dogs in Franklin Park.

There’s a Roxbury meeting on Oct. 6, a meeting in Dorchester on Oct. 7, and Jamaica Plain on Oct. 8 at the Wilderness Picnic Area in Franklin Park from 4-7 pm. On Nov. 6, the city is leading an official kickoff for the study.

When talking about “dog park facilities”, the city wants to talk about:

  • formal dog parks
  • off leash dog areas
  • site furnishings related to dog care such as dog bowls
  • dog bag dispensers.

Post Views: 26

Published in Animals

More from AnimalsMore posts in Animals »
View Previous Post
The city is hosting a meeting to discuss the safety…
Cresta Posts Box by CP