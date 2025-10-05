City Meeting Discussing Safety of Forest Hills Section of Hyde Park Avenue/Washington Street on Oct. 6

The city is hosting a meeting to discuss the safety of the Forest Hills section of Hyde Park Avenue/Washington Street on Monday, Oct. 6 at the BTU Pilot School.



Specifically, the city wants to talk about ways to improve safety on the northern stretch of Hyde Park Avenue/Washington Street from Walk Hill Street to the Arborway. In a true what-the-heck Boston streets way — Hyde Park Avenue actually ends at Tower Street and becomes Washington Street.

District 6 City Councilor Ben Weber, District 5 City Councilor Enrique Pepén and District 4 City Councilor Brian Worrell will lead the public hearing, along with District 8 City Councilor Sharon Durkan, the city’s Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge, and the city’s Deputy Chief of Streets Julia Campbell.

The city says that calls from residents for safety improvements in the area increased following the 2024 death of a Jamaica Plain resident who was struck by a MBTA bus while crossing Hyde Park Avenue. That led to a letter signed by nearly 700 neighbors calling for immediate safety measures, according to a press release.

“Despite years of planning and two proposed redesigns shared with the public, the city has not yet committed to a plan for the redesign of Hyde Park Avenue,” said a press release from Weber’s office.

The meeting will discuss safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists, transit riders, and drivers — and hopefully the city will talk about how it’s going to improve safety and the next steps.

The meeting is at 6 pm at the BTU Pilot School, 25 Walk Hill St.