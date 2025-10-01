15 Jamaica Plain Residents Participating in Jimmy Fund Walk

This Sunday, 15 Jamaica Plain residents will participate in the 2025 Jimmy Fund Walk.

Suzanne Blackley, Emily Boyko, John Munson, Sunny Rosenthal, Lindsay Klosterkemper, Jared Kennedy, Geetha Iyer, Rachel Zelinka, Audrey Thompson, Hadley Bloomhardt and five other Jamaica Plain residents, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the annual event. The event raises funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk will aim to raise $9.5 million this year in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.