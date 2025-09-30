Proposed 48-Unit Apartment Building on Hyde Park Ave Would Be 90% Income Restricted

A proposed 6-story building along Hyde Park Avenue would consist of approximately 90% income restricted units.



The project at 294 Hyde Park Ave. would be erected after knocking down the current commercial buildings housing Alco Auto Parts, according to filing with the city.

The proposed building would approximately be 48 residential units, have 18 accessory off-street parking spaces, and 48 bike storage spaces.

The approximate 90% of units would be income restricted at 30%, 50%, 60% and 80% area median income (AMI), as well as market-rate apartments. The apartments would be a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. About 40% would be family-sized units. There would be 9 studios, 20 one-bedrooms, 14 two-bedrooms, and 5 three-bedrooms.