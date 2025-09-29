 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wine & Wreaths Fundraiser Supporting Centre/South Streets on Oct. 1

By David Ertischek on September 29, 2025

You can create your own wreath, drink some wine, and support Centre and South streets all at the same time on Oct. 1.


The Wine & Wreaths Fundraiser is a JP Centre/South Main Streets’ event that features a DIY activity to make your own wreath. There will be wine, cider, donuts, and other fall snacks. Tickets are $50 and include a grapevine wreath, ribbon, and a selection of picks for your wreath — and one complimentary alcoholic beverage. There will also be a raffle and silent auction featuring gifts from local merchants.

Don’t worry if you don’t know how to make a wreath — volunteers will be on hand to teach how to make a bow, construct a wreath, etc.

All proceeds will benefit JP Centre/South Main Streets.

Business, Entertainment and Neighborhood Life

