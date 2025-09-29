Wine & Wreaths Fundraiser Supporting Centre/South Streets on Oct. 1

You can create your own wreath, drink some wine, and support Centre and South streets all at the same time on Oct. 1.





The Wine & Wreaths Fundraiser is a JP Centre/South Main Streets’ event that features a DIY activity to make your own wreath. There will be wine, cider, donuts, and other fall snacks. Tickets are $50 and include a grapevine wreath, ribbon, and a selection of picks for your wreath — and one complimentary alcoholic beverage. There will also be a raffle and silent auction featuring gifts from local merchants.

Don’t worry if you don’t know how to make a wreath — volunteers will be on hand to teach how to make a bow, construct a wreath, etc.

All proceeds will benefit JP Centre/South Main Streets.