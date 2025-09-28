CargoB Expanding to MBTA Stations Come October

CargoB, the on-demand electric cargo bike share company, is expanding and will be available at several MBTA stations beginning in October.

Launched by Jamaica Plain residents Dorothy Fennell and Zack DeClerck in 2024, app-based bike fleet with buckets to carry loads (like children, gear, groceries, etc), started with locations in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville.

CargoB will now be available along the Orange, Red, Green, and Blue Lines, as well as other MBTA right-of-ways such as the Somerville Community Path.

The first five MBTA locations scheduled to be available before the end of October 2025 will include:

• Back Bay, Ruggles, and Stonybrook Stations on the Orange Line & Commuter Rail

• Porter Square Station on the Red Line & Commuter Rail

• Lechmere Station on the Green Line

Status of the openings will be available on the landing page of ridecargob.com and announced via CargoB’s Instagram, Bluesky, LinkedIn, and email list. CargoB wants to expand to an additional 5-10 MBTA locations come springtime.

CargoB rentals are round-trip at $0.25/min. Accessing a CargoB consists of downloading the CargoB app, locating a bike, and unlocking it by scanning the on-bike QR code. At the end of a trip, users return the bike to its designated station, lock it up, and end the ride in app. There aren’t membership fees, but an optional $100 Annual Pass offers 60% off all rides.

Not including the new MBTA expansion, CargoB currently operates 9 stations across Jamaica Plain, Cambridge, Somerville, Allston, the Seaport, Roslindale, East Arlington, and Brighton, with several more in the works.

“Our first priority was to build something and put it out in the world to prove that a U.S. city like Boston has an appetite for this,” said Fennell.