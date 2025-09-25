JP Kids Arts Hosting Popsicle Party at New Location (Old Hollow Reed School) on Sept. 27

If you’re a parent/guardian of an elementary school age child you’ve probably heard about or sent your kid to a JP Kids Arts afterschool program or camp. If you haven’t heard of them, or already do, they’re eventually moving and are inviting the community to their new location on Sept. 27.



JP Kids Arts currently operates out of the First Church on Eliot Street, and is purchasing the old Hollow Reed School property at 93 Sedgwick St.

The plan is for JP Kids Arts to eventually stop programming at the church and begin programming at the Sedgwick Street property in September 2026, after renovations, said Ray-ray Farrales, JP Kids Arts executive director.

JP Kids Arts will provide after school programming, as well as programming during school vacations and summer vacation. Farrales said the new site would allow JP Kids Arts to get children off the waiting list.

Farrales said that JP Kids Arts would like to create a land trust to permanently make the playground area open space. That will require fundraising, and JP Kids plans on starting a fundraising campaign in January 2026, said Farrales.

There is also a GoFundMe raising money to help Hollow Reed Inc close its nonprofit, as it has legal expenses. As of Sept. 25, it had raised more than $8,500 of its targeted $25,000. JP Kids Arts is not involved with the GoFundMe.

The Popsicle Playground Party is from 1 to 4 pm on Saturday (rain date is Sunday at the same time). There will be popsicles, bubbles, arts and crafts, and opportunities to play on the playground at the corner of Sedgwick and Elm streets.