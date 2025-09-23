Let Their Be Art! 31st Jamaica Plain Open Studios on Sept. 27 & 28

This year’s Jamaica Plain Open Studios will feature the work of ironworkers, jewelers, painters, ceramicists, printmakers, textile and paper artists, sculptors, clothing designers, woodcarvers, photographers, and more this weekend throughout Jamaica Plain.



Organized by the Jamaica Plain Arts Council, the two day event is on Sept. 27-28, from 11am to 6 pm. This year’s event will showcase artwork by more than 200 artists at more than 60 sites across the neighborhood from inside and outside artists’ studio spaces, group sites at Curtis Hall Community Center, the Loring Greenough House, The Eliot School of Fine and Applied Arts, several churches, and more.

Several local businesses, such as Tonino restaurant, Jameson & Thompson Picture Framers and Focus Real Estate, are sponsors and also hosting artists’ work in their space and you may find some wine, cheese, grapes, etc at those locations and elsewhere.

Check out Jamaica Plain Open Studios’ website for info on artists, artist galleries, to download a map, and check out an interactive map of locations.