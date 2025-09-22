 Press "Enter" to skip to content

JP Convenience Wants Alcohol License

By David Ertischek on September 22, 2025

Last updated on September 21, 2025

A convenience store that doesn’t currently sell alcohol has applied for a license to do so.

JP Convenience at 546 Centre St., has applied for a wine and malt beverages license (so they could sell wine and beer). The store is open 7 am to 9 pm, seven days a week, and alcohol sales would be allowed from 10 am to 9 pm on Sunday and 8 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday.

A virtual abutters meeting is/was being held on Sept. 22 from 7 to 8 pm. This is the Zoom invite, and the meeting ID is: 891 9038 4905.

JP Convenience at 546 Centre St.
