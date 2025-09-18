JP’s Drummey Retiring as Chief Historian at Massachusetts Historical Society After 47 Years

The Massachusetts Historical Society’s (MHS) Chief Historian and Jamaica Plain resident Peter Drummey is retiring after 47 years of working for the nation’s first historical society.



Drummey’s career at the MHS progressed through several roles before he was named Chief Historian in 2022. In his role, Drummey’s deep knowledge of the Society’s collections has supported thousands of researchers, curated landmark exhibitions, and served as a trusted expert for journalists.

Drummey attended college and graduate school at Columbia University in New York City. After graduating from the program to train rare book librarians and archivists in the School of Library Service at Columbia, he returned to Massachusetts, where he was the curator of manuscripts at the New England Historic Genealogical Society before joining the staff of the MHS in 1978. Prior to becoming the Chief Historian, Peter had served as the Society’s Stephen T. Riley Librarian since 1987.

“It has been a privilege to spend my career at the Massachusetts Historical Society, surrounded by collections that illuminate the history of our nation and the people who have come here to study them,” said Drummey. “What I will remember with great pleasure are lively conversations with researchers, colleagues, and visitors who share my passion for history. I know the MHS is in excellent hands, and I look forward to seeing how the next generation of historians carries this critical work forward.”

Lisa Krassner, the new president of the MHS, praised Drummey’s service. “As I step into the role as President of the MHS, it’s clear that Peter’s depth of knowledge and his generosity in sharing it have shaped generations of researchers, educators, and the public. We are deeply grateful for his extraordinary contributions.”