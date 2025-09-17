Is This The Most Expensive Single-Family Home Ever Listed in Jamaica Plain?

Do you have more than $4 million dollars to spend on a home — then you may want to check out a house on Parley Avenue that recently came up for sale.



Listed at $4,295,000, the house has 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and is 6,440 sq. ft. and according to a search of the MLS, it seems to be the highest-priced listing ever for a single-family home in Jamaica Plain. The MLS (Multiple Listing Service) is a private, shared database used by real estate agents and brokers to list properties for sale and find homes for buyers.

That listing price is a lot higher than the previous highest-priced listing for a single-family home in Jamaica Plain — $3,490,000 for 8 Greenough Avenue, which sold for $3.4 million just last month in August 2025.

It’ll be interesting to see how much the Parley Avenue house sells for. A little more about the house — it was built in 1899 and includes a garden, patio, mahogany stairwells, a koi pond in the backyard (not sure if the koi come with the sale of the house), indoor pool with waterfall and whirlpool spa, and a primary suite with spa-style bath, private deck, and onyx/granite fireplace.