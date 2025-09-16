Do You Want a Jackson Square Neighborhood Association?

For those who live in or near Jackson Square — do you think a Jackson Square neighborhood association would be beneficial to the area?



The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC) sent out a newsletter and laid it out:

“Many residents feel that the issues facing our community have not been adequately addressed by existing councils and elected officials. A Jackson Square Neighborhood Association would aim to amplify the voices of Jackson Square residents to tackle these concerns. Numerous coalitions are dedicated to creating a safer Jackson Square, and a neighborhood association would facilitate collaboration among these groups while empowering residents to organize effectively.”

The JPNDC explains that hundreds of new homes, most of them deemed affordable, have replaced overgrown vacant lots in the last 15 years in and around Jackson Square. And with support from Children’s Hospital, a group of building captains representing more than 1,000 households have been working to create a connected, resource-rich community in Jackson Square.

“The next step is to build a strong Neighborhood Association that will represent the voices of Jackson’s primarily low-income and working class residents.”

If you live in or close to Jackson Square, please take a few minutes to fill out this survey.