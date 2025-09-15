Landmarks Commission Holding Final Design Review Hearing on White Stadium Renovation on Sept. 17

If you haven’t heard — White Stadium is being renovated — and the Boston Landmarks Commission will hold its final design review hearing online on Sept. 17.



You can join the meeting through this online meeting link. This hearing will start at 3 pm and will be virtual and open to the public.

Scheduled discussion topics include remarks from the Boston Landmarks Commission; then the applicants will present the design review slides to the commission; commissioner comments and questions; and public feedback and design review.

If you’re trying to catch up on everything about the renovation of White Stadium here are some links: the plan, the lawsuits, the true and false claims (according to the city), transportation plan, and the city’s website has a ridiculous amount of pages dedicated to the project.