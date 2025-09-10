Wu Wins Big; At-Large Council Race Whittled Down to 8

As expected, Mayor Michelle Wu easily won the preliminary election on Tuesday, earning 71% of the vote, with Josh Kraft netting 23%.



Wu won 66,398 votes, with Kraft getting 21,324, and then Domingo Darosa got 2,409 votes (2.61%), and Robert Cappucci got 2,074 votes (2.24%). There were also 225 write-in votes (0.24%).

The at-large city council race went from 10 to 8 candidates who will face off for the four spots in November. The four incumbents, City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia, Erin Murphy, and Henry Santana took the top four spots. Former district councilor Frank Baker came in fifth, followed by Alexandra Valdez, Marvin Mathelier, and Will Onuoha. The last two candidates, Yves Mary Jean and Rachel Miselman were eliminated from the race. Below are the total votes/%.

All stats according to Boston.gov.