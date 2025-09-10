 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Wu Wins Big; At-Large Council Race Whittled Down to 8

By David Ertischek on September 10, 2025

As expected, Mayor Michelle Wu easily won the preliminary election on Tuesday, earning 71% of the vote, with Josh Kraft netting 23%.

Wu won 66,398 votes, with Kraft getting 21,324, and then Domingo Darosa got 2,409 votes (2.61%), and Robert Cappucci got 2,074 votes (2.24%). There were also 225 write-in votes (0.24%).

The at-large city council race went from 10 to 8 candidates who will face off for the four spots in November. The four incumbents, City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia, Erin Murphy, and Henry Santana took the top four spots. Former district councilor Frank Baker came in fifth, followed by Alexandra Valdez, Marvin Mathelier, and Will Onuoha. The last two candidates, Yves Mary Jean and Rachel Miselman were eliminated from the race. Below are the total votes/%.

All stats according to Boston.gov.

Ruthzee Louijeune
Votes: 45,500 | 18.71%
Julia M Mejia
Votes: 42,245 | 17.37%
Erin J Murphy
Votes: 38,981 | 16.03%
Henry A Santana
Votes: 30,670 | 12.61%
Frank K Baker
Votes: 26,240 | 10.79%
Alexandra E Valdez
Votes: 18,930 | 7.79%
Marvin Dee Mathelier
Votes: 13,826 | 5.69%
Will Onuoha
Votes: 11,216 | 4.61%
Yves Mary Jean
Votes: 7,419 | 3.05%
Rachel Nicole Miselman
Votes: 7,134 | 2.93%
Write-In
Votes: 988 | 0.41%
