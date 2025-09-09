City Offering Spooky Streets Grant to Buy Pumpkins, Decorations, and Even Candy for Community Parties

Don’t ever say that Boston doesn’t like to have a good time — as the city is offering $300 mini-grants as part of its Spooky Streets Grant program.



Applications are now open for residents and community groups to apply for the grants that can be used to purchase items such as candy, pumpkins, decorations, and face paint — so it’s easier and more affordable for neighborhoods to host Halloween and fall block parties.

To be eligible:

Parties must be free and open to the public

Residents cannot sell or charge for anything at the event.

Block parties cannot be hosted on parks or private lots, and must be on a public street.

Block parties must be hosted the week leading up to Halloween from Friday, October 24 – Sunday, November 2.

Block parties do not have to be Halloween-themed.

The city has also expanded what activities are allowed at block parties without additional permits, including potluck food, tables and chairs, 10 by 10 tents, and more. The city has a Block Party Planning Guide to help explain the planning process of hosting block parties in neighborhoods.

The deadline to apply for a Spooky Streets grant is Monday, September 22 at 5 p.m. The application can be found here, and residents and community groups can visit boston.gov/spooky-streets to learn more.