Marie Turley, Tireless Advocate for Women’s Rights and Social Justice, 76

Marie Turley was a fierce advocate for women’s rights, social justice, and had a great impact on the city, the state, and Jamaica Plain community.



Turley passed on August 26, 2025 at the age of 76.

Governor Maura Healey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley both reflected on Turley’s impact. They championed her work as the founding executive director of the Boston Women’s Commission (which is now the Office of Women’s Advancement), and as a “founding mother” of the the International Women’s Day Breakfast, which became one of Boston’s greatest traditions.

The Office of Women’s Advancement posted on Facebook about Turley, adding that she was former Mayor Thomas Menino’s Advisor on Women’s Issues and was a leader for the Boston Women’s Memorial project.

Locally, she was impactful throughout JP.

“We have lost a fierce supporter and social justice advocate for the State of Massachusetts, the City of Boston, and especially for our Egleston Square community,” wrote Egleston Square Neighborhood Association member Carolyn Royce. “Marie cared deeply for the less fortunate people in our midst, and she fought hard to help them gain resources and opportunities that could help improve their lives.”

“Everyone who knew Marie knows that she was a fierce advocate for our community, a tireless volunteer in the service of her neighborhood and her city, a committed public servant, and a happy warrior on behalf of causes that benefitted every single one of us. Her loss will be felt by the Jamaica Plain community for many years to come,” wrote Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council member Dave Baron.

Pressley said election days will never be the same without Turley, “but we owe it to her to do our best to live up to the standard she set of putting of love of community into action.”

“Generations of young girls will always be able to see themselves reflected in this city’s history in the Boston Women’s Memorial because of Marie Turley’s perseverance and inability to accept “no” as an answer when it comes to gender and social equality,” said Pressley.

I am heartbroken that we will never see Marie Turley at a canvass kick-off, around the decision-making table, at a Women’s Day Breakfast, or mentoring a young person who aspires to civic engagement again. But the ripples of her work — from her pivotal leadership of the Boston… pic.twitter.com/gnPCfze2kf — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 27, 2025