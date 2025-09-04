Reading and Riding: Little Free T Library on Robeson Street

There are numerous little free libraries across Jamaica Plain — but there’s only one that is shaped and looks like an Orange Line MBTA train.



“I was feeling restless as a new dad and one of the projects we had always talked about was making a little free library,” said Brandon Nishida-Chiou of the project he began in 2023 with his wife Carly. “We have a lot of kids on our street and we thought a fun-shaped little free library would be great.”

Most of the library is made out of plywood and acrylic for the windows, with cedar for the post and supports, said Brandon. The Little Free T Library is located at 8 Robeson Street.