National Honey Bee Month Celebration at Franklin Park on Sept. 6

Taste some honey and hang out with the hive and the Emerald Necklace Conservancy as it hosts its 2nd Annual National Honeybee Celebration in Franklin Park on Sept. 6.



The celebration will include live bees in an enclosed observation hive, a honey taste test, and learn about pollination.

All ages are welcome and this event is intended for families with children age 4-10. The event is being presented in partnership with Classroom Hives, Inc.

This event is free, but a $10 donation is suggested to help the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. Registration is encouraged, and you can do so by clicking here.