13th Annual JP Music Festival on Saturday

The free 13th annual JP Music Festival will be held at Pinebank Field at Jamaica Pond on Saturday.



The festival is on September 6, 2025 from 12–7 pm.

The festival has two stages, with continuous music from more than 20 artists, bands, and groups, including:

Food trucks and vendors will be available, including Bon Me, Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers, Ice Cream Thrill, Mela’s Modern Indian Cuisine, Stokes BBQ, and more.

The festival will again offer music activities for kids with Jaymz Purtle.

Good dogs are welcome.

SEED will be providing pedicabs between Hyde Square and Pinebank Field throughout the day.

J.P. Licks will again be selling the Official Ice Cream Flavor of the JP Music Festival at all locations called, “Squirrel Nut Zipple.”

