Jamaica Plain Film Festival Highlighting Local Filmmakers This Weekend

The three-day Jamaica Plain Film Festival (JPFF) is this weekend and will be screening the work of local filmmakers from Jamaica Plain, other parts of the city, and New England.



Award-winning journalist JPFF co-founder Alice Hutton said, “We hope to showcase the incredible talent in Jamaica Plain and New England, provide a platform for diverse, marginalized voices and open up space for people to come together in difficult times.”

The festival is taking place Sept. 5-7 in the gardens of the Loring Greenough House where Hutton is also the programs director. The festival is being co-presented with Imag9ne Media. The Hive beer garden and Streetcar will host pre-film receptions on the lawn.

The full line-up and tickets can be found/purchased on loring-greenough.org. There will be a line-up of shorts held inside the Loring Greenough House during the morning and afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the films being screened include:

• Salma’s Home is the feature debut of Jamaica Plain-based Palestinian-Jordanian director, Hanadi Elyan, on three generations of Jordanian women. Q&A afterwards with the filmmaker.

• Dawnland is an Emmy-winning documentary on stolen native children in Maine, by Jamaica Plain-based director Adam Mazo, and The Upstander Project. Q&A afterwards with Mazo.

• Anyuka is an experimental, animated short about JP-based filmmaker Maya Erdelyi’s grandmother, who escaped the Holocaust. Q&A afterwards with Erdelyi.

• Roxbury is a documentary short by Suffolk University faculty member Daniel Weidknecht, on discriminatory housing policies in Boston’s historic, African American neighborhood.

• Central Square is an abstract animation by filmmaker Daniel Rowe inspired by commuting through Cambridge, MA.