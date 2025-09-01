 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Jamaica Plain Film Festival Highlighting Local Filmmakers This Weekend

By David Ertischek on September 1, 2025

Last updated on August 29, 2025

The three-day Jamaica Plain Film Festival (JPFF) is this weekend and will be screening the work of local filmmakers from Jamaica Plain, other parts of the city, and New England.

Award-winning journalist JPFF co-founder Alice Hutton said, “We hope to showcase the incredible talent in Jamaica Plain and New England, provide a platform for diverse, marginalized voices and open up space for people to come together in difficult times.”

The festival is taking place Sept. 5-7 in the gardens of the Loring Greenough House where Hutton is also the programs director. The festival is being co-presented with Imag9ne Media. The Hive beer garden and Streetcar will host pre-film receptions on the lawn.

The full line-up and tickets can be found/purchased on loring-greenough.org. There will be a line-up of shorts held inside the Loring Greenough House during the morning and afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the films being screened include:
Salma’s Home is the feature debut of Jamaica Plain-based Palestinian-Jordanian director, Hanadi Elyan, on three generations of Jordanian women. Q&A afterwards with the filmmaker.
Dawnland is an Emmy-winning documentary on stolen native children in Maine, by Jamaica Plain-based director Adam Mazo, and The Upstander Project. Q&A afterwards with Mazo.
Anyuka is an experimental, animated short about JP-based filmmaker Maya Erdelyi’s grandmother, who escaped the Holocaust. Q&A afterwards with Erdelyi.
Roxbury is a documentary short by Suffolk University faculty member Daniel Weidknecht, on discriminatory housing policies in Boston’s historic, African American neighborhood.
Central Square is an abstract animation by filmmaker Daniel Rowe inspired by commuting through Cambridge, MA.

Post Views: 22

Published in Arts and Entertainment

More from ArtsMore posts in Arts »
More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »
View Previous Post
Two Jamaica Plain residents were team members of the recently-crowned…
Cresta Posts Box by CP