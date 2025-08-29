 Press "Enter" to skip to content

JP Residents Assist in Boston Glory’s First Ultimate Frisbee Championship

By David Ertischek on August 29, 2025

Two Jamaica Plain residents were team members of the recently-crowned Ultimate Frisbee Association championship.


The Boston Glory won their first UFA title with a 17-15 win versus the defending champion Minnesota Wind Chill in Madison, Wisconsin in late August.

JP residents Gabe Colton (#21) and Luke Webb (#0) were on the team, but both were unfortunately unable to play in the final. But they were essential members of the team. Webb played in 3/4 of the Glory’s regular season games, and Colton suffered a season ending injury and then helped coaching.

 

Published in Jamaica Plain People and Sports

