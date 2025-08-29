JP Residents Assist in Boston Glory’s First Ultimate Frisbee Championship

Two Jamaica Plain residents were team members of the recently-crowned Ultimate Frisbee Association championship.





The Boston Glory won their first UFA title with a 17-15 win versus the defending champion Minnesota Wind Chill in Madison, Wisconsin in late August.

JP residents Gabe Colton (#21) and Luke Webb (#0) were on the team, but both were unfortunately unable to play in the final. But they were essential members of the team. Webb played in 3/4 of the Glory’s regular season games, and Colton suffered a season ending injury and then helped coaching.