Energy-Efficient Upgrade: English High Receiving 100+ New Windows, 20 Doors

English High School is in the midst of replacing all external windows and doors that will provide direct operational savings thanks to their energy efficiency.

The new windows and doors will improve building climate control and increase daylight for learning environments, according to district officials. More than 100 windows and 20 new doors will be installed. The project began this past spring and will continue into next summer.

The total project budget, including (custom) design, engineering, construction, purchasing/procurement, labor, permits, and associated costs is $11.2 million. The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) contributed $5.86 million as part of its Accelerated Repair Program (ARP).

Previously in 2024, an accessible entrance on McBride Street was completed by Boston Public Schools, independent of the MSBA project. That work included a new ramp, new door, and welcoming entrance for students.