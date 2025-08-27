Streetcar Desires All-Alcoholic Beverages License

This isn’t a huge story, but how could we resist not writing about the Centre Street package store Streetcar desiring to carry more than just beer and wine. We don’t get to often reference a Tennessee Williams’ play or Marlon Brando movie.



The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council is voting to support Ferment LLC, which does business as Streetcar located at 488 Centre St., for an all-alcohol license. Presently, Streetcar only has a beer and wine license. If the city approves Streetcar’s desire for the license, they could sell bourbon, whiskey, gin, and more.