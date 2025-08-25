Police Arrest Suspect for Alleged Murder on Patten Street

Boston Police announced that a man was arrested and charged with a murder that allegedly took place on Patten Street on July 6.



Taylor Hurst, 42, of Foxboro, was arrested by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit and homicide detectives around 2:46 pm on Aug. 21 by City Hall Plaza, according to Boston Police. Hurst was to be expected to be arraigned at West Roxbury District Court.

Police released few details about the alleged murder: Around 8:06 pm on Sunday, July 6, 2025, District E-13 police went to the area of 56 Patten St. Jamaica Plain, and then requested help from homicide detectives.