Police Arrest Suspect for Alleged Murder on Patten Street

By David Ertischek on August 25, 2025

Last updated on August 23, 2025

Boston Police announced that a man was arrested and charged with a murder that allegedly took place on Patten Street on July 6.

Taylor Hurst, 42, of Foxboro, was arrested by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit and homicide detectives around 2:46 pm on Aug. 21 by City Hall Plaza, according to Boston Police. Hurst was to be expected to be arraigned at West Roxbury District Court.

Police released few details about the alleged murder: Around 8:06 pm on Sunday, July 6, 2025, District E-13 police went to the area of 56 Patten St. Jamaica Plain, and then requested help from homicide detectives.

Published in Police and Fire

