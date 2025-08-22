As State Mulls Cellphone Ban in Schools, English High Provides Model Already in Use

As the state inches closer to banning cellphone use in public schools throughout the commonwealth, some Boston schools, like English High, have already implemented successful bell-to-bell cellphone bans.



Looking to discuss a Boston Public Schools-wide ban, the Boston City Council held a hearing on August 12 where students, school administrators, and others provided their thoughts on a bell-to-bell cellphone policy.

Former English High student and member of Sociedad Latina, an organization that works to create the next generation of Latine leaders, Wandel Tropman Tejada spoke about a successful pilot program that the organization tried out this summer that had students work without their phones throughout the summer.

Sociedad Latina previously met with parents and conducted a survey of students to gauge their relationships with social media and cellular devices. The survey examined the impact that the pandemic had on these relationships and on students’ overall mental health. That led to Sociedad Latina calling for a restriction on cellphone use in schools and to involve youth in any policy formation.

Boston Student Advisory Council member and Boston Latin School student Ladan Mohamed said students need their cellphones to communicate and plan their busy days, and warned that the costs of implementing tools such as Yondr pouches could take funds that might otherwise be used to support student programs, which could be detrimental.

Mohamed pointed out that a new emergency contact system would need to be set up by the city and Boston Public Schools because cell phones are used to receive alerts.

The State Senate passed a bill last month and is now being examined by the House of Representatives, and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has shown support for a ban. The Study Act would require public schools to adopt and enforce policies which prohibit students during the school day from using or carrying electronic devices such as phones and smart watches.

However, exceptions would be allowed to accommodate special needs, individualized education programs, or other specific needs. The ban would also still permit the use of school-permitted laptops, or any other device which is deemed appropriate for a “legitimate educational purpose”.

Under the proposal, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education would be required to create a model policy and provide guidance to districts across the state. Districts could craft their own related policies, but would need to implement an acceptable policy by the start of the 2026-27 school year. Schools would further have to file their personal device policy with the state each year, prior to September 1.

“This bill is not about punishment. It’s not about surveillance. And it must not lead to the over-disciplining of Black, brown, or multilingual students,” said state Sen. Liz Miranda (D-2nd Suffolk) via press release. “That’s why the bill emphasizes local control, flexibility and community voice in shaping policy – and why we expect retroactive approaches, not punitive ones, when enforcing them.”

English High Already Has A Cellphone Ban

English High School Principal Caitlin Murphy spoke at the hearing about the school’s bell-to-bell cellphone ban policy. Murphy explained the successes of English High’s phone policy and praised Yondr pouches for significantly reducing in-school distractions caused by cellphones. The school became an all-day Yondr school about two years ago.

Yondr pouches are kept by students throughout the day, but allow devices to be stored safely and out of sight. Murphy also noted that devices could simply be placed in envelopes at a designated location– especially in the case of rule violations – and emphasized the importance that students buy-in, which has helped ease the impact of the policy.

Options are also provided to contact parents and guardians – and vice versa – through the main office, ensuring that contact remains steady in case of emergency or for any other reason.

Murphy said the policy has saved lots of time for educators and support staff.

“Our teaching staff say we have turned back time to the days before smartphones, where there were far fewer distractions to students,” said Murphy.

Murphy said Chromebooks were provided to students, which provided proper access to technology, as students are worried about not having access to certain technology due to the stricter policy. She added that the costs of Yondr pouches had not led to a significant expense.

There is also an appetite from Boston Public School students needing more direction on cellphones. A recent petition had more than 1200 signatures from BPS students calling for a consistent cellphone policy.