Q&A: Miselman Says City Should Utilize Sister Cities Program

Rachel Miselman believes Boston is not utilizing the sister cities program effectively, which she says is like leaving money on the table. Taking advantage of working with Boston’s 11 sister cities is just one thing she’d like to do if elected as an at-large Boston city councilor.



Miselman grew up in West Roxbury and Dorchester, and currently resides in East Boston.

She answered questions from Jamaica Plain News about how to create more affordable housing, how she thinks the city should address any cuts in federal funding, and more.

Can you talk about your connection to Jamaica Plain and how you’ve been involved in the community?

Miselman: I went to Boston Latin School, so as a child, I had friends from around the city, including, of course, in Jamaica Plain. I now have friendships that stretch back 40 years! I remember the elevated railway, which I used to go to school. Then, there are the businesses. I have long frequented them in this neighborhood. I shop at Whole Foods, but before that, I picked up groceries and ran into friends at Hi-Lo Foods. I was no stranger to Doyle’s Cafe, which I very much miss. I started going to my current hairdresser in my late teens, and I am now 53 years old. Lastly, I have spent a lot of time over the years walking around or sitting by Jamaica Pond. I have taken an equal amount of joy in admiring the architecture and some of more vibrant colors of the homes.

What from your professional career and personal life would make you a good at-large Boston city councilor?

Miselman: I trained as a lawyer, with a concentration in human rights. I worked as an associate with a focus in land and housing issues. Before that, I had opportunities to intern with the Boston Municipal Court (Dorchester division) and the U.S. Department of Labor. I have equally worked in education for over 20 years as a consultant, teacher, curriculum designer (in private institutions). Throughout my professional endeavors, I met people in a wide variety of contexts. They had different goals, hopes, and dreams. To assist them effectively, I had to exercise empathy, show compassion, and demonstrate intellectual agility. I think that all of these abilities would enable me to meet the residents where they are at, thereby allowing me to craft and propose effective solutions to the most pressing issues.

As you visit Boston neighborhoods, what are the top 3 issues you are hearing about, and how would you address those issues?

Miselman: People are very concerned about education, public safety, and economic growth. I would address these issues by advocating for more plentiful and strategic educational opportunities. This would permit residents to navigate developments on the national and international stages and in the area of technology, especially AI, more effectively. I would push for substantive discussions and an actual plan of action to address the two Methadone Miles because resources are being poured into these crisis areas without a clear strategy. This has resulted in reallocation of critical funds to combat (blindly) the problems there. I would advocate for a deft usage of the Sister Cities Program as it is still being underused, which is the equivalent of leaving money on the table. It can be used, in part, to bring millions into the city of Boston. This is but one idea that I have to help generate revenue for Boston. With more money flowing into the city, issues around housing, as an example, could be easier to address.

How would you address Boston’s growing housing affordability crisis?

Miselman: As I stated above, I would work to bring more money into the city of Boston. I would also, however, keep a more watchful eye on developments and the initial agreements that allow any construction to take place. There have been too many stories of broken promises of affordable units in new buildings. I would equally want to encourage bringing universities to the table as many families have been displaced by their expansions.

Do you support rent stabilization or rent control measures? Why or why not?

Miselman: I support rent stabilization. Regarding rent control, however, I would have to see what exactly is being proposed. I have concerns about small landlords, in particular, being able to keep up with the costs of maintaining a property. Moreover, the real estate industry should be able to flourish. I do not believe that hampering its growth would be a magic bullet for the city’s housing crisis. With the generation of fresh revenue, smart allocation of funds, and a firm grasp of what affordable housing actually is, substantive, positive change could be made.

What is your opinion on the growing % of investors purchasing single/double/triple-family homes?

Miselman: I, of course, do not have a problem with investors making money in Boston through the purchase of homes here. However, as a city councilor, I would consider myself a steward of the city’s resources. As such, I would also ask how an investment could benefit residents. Additionally, I would want to know if the investment responds to the community’s needs and respects its infrastructure and culture.

What role should the City Council play in improving Boston Public Schools?

Miselman: It should play a gargantuan role! Discussions around improving BPS should not be limited to the allocation of funds during the budget season. As an example, additional grants could be sought to make the buildings more aesthetically pleasing and environmentally friendly. Indoor gardens could be installed. The city could explore the use of bricks that are designed to support the growth of moss, which could greatly improve air quality.

What specific concerns do you have about how changes in federal funding could impact Boston, and how would you address them?

Miselman: My concerns actually revolve around performance politics. I certainly support freedom of speech, which includes expressing full-throated disagreement with President Trump. Nonetheless, ultimately, a “come to the table” approach must be used so that the city receives every last available cent. Additionally, regardless of any cuts on federal level, Boston has a sufficient amount of resources to weather a potential storm, but I think more fiscal intelligence needs to be practiced.