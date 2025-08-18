Celebrating Young Scientists: A Summer of Discovery and Growth at Arnold Arboretum

This summer, the Arnold Arboretum marked the successful conclusion of the fourth year of its Arboretum Young Scientists (AYS) program—a monthlong immersive experience in investigative science for middle school students from Boston Public Schools.



This summer, 16 students participated as scientists-in-training, spending each day at the Arboretum engaged in scientific exploration and collaborative discovery with their peers. The program culminated on August 1 with a graduation event at Weld Hill, where students proudly presented final projects to family members and Arboretum staff, showcasing the depth of their learning and creativity.

At the ceremony, Jessica Pederson, head of public programs at the Arboretum, congratulated the 2025 AYS cohort on their accomplishments: “You’ve spent the past month digging in the soil, literally and figuratively, asking big questions, forming hypotheses, journaling your discoveries, and learning to see nature in new and meaningful ways.” She noted that the students learned how to collect data, observe closely, and work as a team. “But more than that,” she continued, “you learned how to find your voice, to trust your ideas, and to connect with the natural world around you. That’s something I think you will carry with you.”

Launched in 2022, AYS is designed to introduce students to investigative science through direct engagement with the Arboretum’s living collections, its plant experts, and its research facilities. AYS helps middle schoolers gain experience in subjects from plant biology and ecology to climate science and biodiversity. The curriculum emphasizes critical thinking, teamwork, and communication—essential skills for both scientific practice and personal growth. Utilizing team-building exercises and outdoor fun in addition to hands-on learning and guided fieldwork, the program fosters curiosity and confidence in young learners, many of whom are exploring science in a formal setting for the first time.

“I can tell you through my experiences,” said AnaMaria Caballero, the Arboretum’s outdoor educator, “that these young people are making connections between concepts and asking very insightful questions. They take journaling seriously, and they feel very comfortable saying ‘hi’ to the staff they’ve met and interacted with, whether it’s the scientists and researchers here at Weld Hill or horticulturists out in the landscape. Our young scientists have embraced the spirit of outdoor education and taken a shine to botanical learning.”

AYS graduates were also addressed by Kareen Wilkinson, coach for BPS science teachers and coordinator of AYS. “You had a challenging path in our program,” she said, “and there’s a challenging path ahead of you. You did hard things here—100-degree hikes, digging in the soil, all the lessons we’ve done. We did that and some of it was challenging and new. And in doing so, you stretched a new part of yourself. You grew a new part of yourself, like a tree.”

The keynote address at the event was given by Karl Reid, an engineer and MIT administrator, who was an early advocate for AYS and an ongoing advisor for the program. “You’re learning how to ask questions,” he remarked. “You’re learning how to look at and collect and analyze data. You’re learning how to work in teams, and you’re learning how to solve complex problems… You look at a problem and you can say, ‘I can do this!’”

The Arboretum Young Scientists program is fully funded by Arboretum donors, whose generosity ensures that this transformative experience remains accessible and impactful, year after year. Learn more about Arboretum Young Scientists and see a video about the program on our website. Congratulations to our AYS graduates, and best of luck to each of them as they continue to learn and grow as individuals and as critical thinkers in the school year ahead.

This article was originally published on the Arnold Arboretum’s website and has been republished on Jamaica Plain News with permission from the Arnold Arboretum.